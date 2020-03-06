Court documents: Family of man killed following SR-70 mudslide sues Hawkins County government, others

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The family of the man killed in the mudslide on State Route 70 in Hawkins County has sued the county government and others.

According to court documents, Penny Lawson, the wife of Steven Lawson, is suing the Hawkins County government, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District 911 and the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency.

The complaint, filed on February 20, alleges the “Defendants’ grossly negligent and reckless conduct was a substantial factor in bringing about the untimely death” of Lawson. It also accuses the defendants of “gross negligence and reckless behavior on the part of the Defendants’ and their employees because of their extreme dereliction in the operation of the Defendants’ emergency procedures and protocols…”

Attorneys for Mrs. Lawson are asking for $1 million in damages each from Hawkins County, the emergency communications district, and the Hawkins County EMA. The lawsuit also asks for another $800,000 be awarded to the Lawsons’ son, Corey.

Tom Seeley of The Seeley Law Firm is representing the Lawson family. He states in the documents that the road was never properly assessed in the time between the initial 911 call and the accidents, nor was the road closed or detoured due to hazardous conditions.

It wasn’t until after the accident and almost 50 minutes after the 911 call that the road was closed off, according to the lawsuit.

While Lawson was the first car to overturn and crash due to the damage, he wasn’t the only one. Another man also went off-road and was injured in the incident. However, Lawson was the only one to lose his life. Reports state that he was trapped in his car for 11 hours before being pronounced dead at the scene.

News Channel 11 reached out to all the parties involved and they have all released no comments on the matter. We did receive a partial comment from Hawkins County Sheriff, Ronnie Lawson, stating: “I have been served, this incident was an act of nature. I have no other comments at this time.”

We also inquired as to why TDOT was not apart of this lawsuit in which Tom Seeley replied, “Based on the information available to us, we could not find a failure to engineer on the part of TDOT that resulted in the collapse of Highway 70.”



Road damage to Highway 70 following the mudslide

A hearing date has not yet been set.

News Channel 11 also reached out to Jeff Ward of the Milligan and Coleman firm who is said to be representing Hawkins County Sheriff, EMA, and the County Mayor and has yet to receive comment on the lawsuit.

You can read the full lawsuit below.