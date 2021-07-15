Court Documents: Dismissed Kingsport Axmen player referenced ‘Columbine 2.0’ in messages, allegedly threatened teammates

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – New details in the arrest of a former Kingsport Axmen baseball player allege he made threats to teammates over social media, saying he would “kill everyone single one of y’all.”

According to an affidavit obtained by News Channel 11, police were called to Hunter Wright Stadium on July 12, where they spoke with a player and coach from the Axmen baseball team.

The player told investigators that beginning around 1 p.m., he started receiving Snapchats from Matthew Taylor, 21, who had been released from the team the day prior.

Court documents say the messages were at first “cordial,” and Taylor stated that he had received clarification on why he had been released.

The teammate then told authorities that the messages changed. Taylor started accusing him of “being a snitch” and said he was “coming for y’all,” which the teammate believed meant himself and the rest of the team.

The documents say Taylor sent additional Snapchat messages in which he allegedly made references to “Columbine 2.0,” said “I’ll kill everyone single one of y’all” and stated “they took my life I’ll take theirs.”

The affidavit stated a coach photographed several Snapchats that were reviewed by police.

Taylor was notified that police were on scene, and he reportedly stated, “Good, tell ’em to send more.”

The threats prompted Monday night’s scheduled game to be canceled, and Taylor was later arrested on charges of false reports and harassment.

Taylor has since been released on a $25,000 bond.