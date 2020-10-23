Court documents: Ballad Health chief medical officer charged following DUI in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Ballad Health vice president has been charged with driving under the influence after Kingsport police say he crashed into a light pole on Sunday, October 18.

According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, officers responded at 7:35 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of North Eastman Road.

Officers with the Kingsport Police Department reported finding a white Mercedes crashed into a light pole at the scene.

The driver allegedly would not give officers his name, but a badge on his belt identified him as Herbert Ladley.

Documents say Ladley’s speech was slurred, and he was unable to clearly answer questions.

According to officers, Ladley was unable to get out of the Mercedes on his own to perform a sobriety test. After receiving help from an officer, documents say Ladley fell to the ground.

An officer and three firefighters had to assist Ladley off the ground and put him on a stretcher, according to the affidavit.

He was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center where he gave officers consent to draw his blood.

Ladley was admitted to the hospital to stay overnight.

He was issued a citation for driving under the influence, drivers to exercise due care and failure to comply with financial responsibility.

The affidavit says he was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, October 20. His next court date is scheduled for January 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

In a statement to News Channel 11, Ballad Health confirmed that Ladley is an administrator within the health system.

“Dr. Herbert Ladley is the VP and chief medical officer of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market. He is on leave, pending an internal investigation.” Ballad Health

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.