Court documents: Assistant DA arrested after reportedly discussing sexual favors in exchange for help in court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 Friday reveal a Washington County, Tennessee assistant district attorney discussed reducing criminal charges of defendants in exchange for sexual favors.

William McManus appeared in Washington County General Sessions Court on Friday after being charged with bribery of a public servant.

According to court documents, during an investigation into McManus’ suspected activities, investigators saw him arrive at the home of a female defendant in Washington County who was facing charges.

An affidavit says that while McManus was at the home on Thursday, investigators from multiple agencies were able to monitor and record a conversation between him and the defendant, who had agreed to cooperate with investigators as an informant.

Documents say that during the conversation, McManus and the informant discussed her court arrangements and the possibility of reducing or dismissing her charges.

The affidavit also says during this conversation, McManus made numerous sexual advances toward the informant.

After a while, the informant received a phone call and gave an excuse to McManus about why she had to go, and he left the home.

Court documents say McManus then made plans to meet back at the home later that day, and agents monitored his movements on the way to the home.

When he arrived at the informant’s home, district attorney investigators and FBI agents confronted McManus and read him his Miranda warning.

McManus was brought to the Johnson City FBI for questioning.

That is where, according to investigators, he admitted that he had been involved in a sexual relationship with the informant.

According to court documents, McManus also admitted to sending text messages to and receiving messages from her that involved giving her aid in court in exchange for sexual favors.

McManus told investigators that while there is no “quid pro quo,” he had led her and other individuals to believe that he could assist them in reducing their charges if they would give him sexual favors.

McManus’ bond was set at $10,000.

