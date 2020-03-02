Court documents: Accused spree killer indicted on murder charges in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WJHL) – The man accused of killing a Greeneville, Tenn. man before fleeing Florida and allegedly killing two people there, has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to documents filed in Polk County, Florida court system, a grand jury returned an indictment for 27 counts against Stanley Mossburg. Charges include two counts each of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm and armed kidnapping.

In addition to the Florida case, Mossburg is suspected of killing Christopher Short of Greeneville. Authorities in Greene County say Mossburg reportedly killed Short outside of the Celebrity Coin Laundry back in October before going on the run to Florida.

A supplemental discovery list was also filed in the court. It adds multiple potential witnesses and bank records as trial exhibits.

Mossburg is slated to appear in court for a status hearing on March 19th.