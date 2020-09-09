Court documents: Accused Marion, Va. cross burner taken into custody for bond violations

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The man accused of burning a cross on another’s lawn in Marion, Va. is back in custody for bond violations.

James Brown is accused of burning a cross in front of the home of Travon Brown on June 14, 2020.

Brown had organized a march in Marion earlier on the day the incident happened.

Documents filed in the U.S. District Court for Southwest Virginia show Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent issued the arrest warrant on September 8.

According to a petition signed by Brown’s probation officer, three probation officers went to Brown’s residence for a walk through.

When asked if anyone else was inside, Brown told officers no. The U.S. Probation Officer stated that under the terms for Brown’s release, the only people allowed to stay at the home were Brown’s children and Viani Ayala.

According to the documents:

“While walking through the residence, I came to a closed door and asked what was in the room. He said his friend from New York was in there sleeping. I woke the individual up and continued my walk through and found two marijuana smoking devices, a cigar wrapper package and Ioose marijuana, aII documented with pictures.”

The friend was identified as Dennis Wavey of New York. Wavey told officers that “all of the marijuana and related paraphernalia were his and Mr. Brown stated he had not smoked any marijuana.”

According to the arrest warrant, Brown was taken into custody for violating “the conditions of his pretrial release by associating with known possessor of illegal contorolled {sic} substance, allowing an unauthorized individual to Iive in the home, and providing false information to the probation officer.”

He is currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Court documents show that Ayala, who signed onto Brown’s unsecured bond, is ordered to appear in court on September 21 to “SHOW CAUSE why she should not be held in contempt of court…for failing to advice the court of the defendant’s failure to abide by his conditions of release.”

Brown’s trial in the cross burning incident is set for February 8, 2021.