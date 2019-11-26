Court documents: Accused Appalachian Trail murderer undergoing mental health evaluation at federal facility

BUTNER, N.C. (WJHL) – The man accused of stabbing a thru-hiker to death on the Appalachian Trail in May is undergoing a mental health evaluation at a federal facility in North Carolina.

According to federal court documents, James Jordan was admitted to the Mental Health Unit of FMC-Butner on October 1.

Jordan is accused of killing Ronald Sanchez, Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, and injuring another hiker on the trail in Wythe County of May 11.

According to the court document, a treatment team is “conducting interviews and psychological testing, which are necessary to complete his evaluation.”

The evaluation period will end January 28, 2020. An evaluation report is expected to then be released to the Court within 14 business days.