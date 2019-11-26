1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after collision on East Stone Drive Carter Co. deputy involved in wreck on Highway 19E
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5:30

Court documents: Accused Appalachian Trail murderer undergoing mental health evaluation at federal facility

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
james jordan

BUTNER, N.C. (WJHL) – The man accused of stabbing a thru-hiker to death on the Appalachian Trail in May is undergoing a mental health evaluation at a federal facility in North Carolina.

According to federal court documents, James Jordan was admitted to the Mental Health Unit of FMC-Butner on October 1.

Jordan is accused of killing Ronald Sanchez, Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, and injuring another hiker on the trail in Wythe County of May 11.

PREVIOUS STORY: FBI identifies man killed on Appalachian Trail in Southwest Virginia

According to the court document, a treatment team is “conducting interviews and psychological testing, which are necessary to complete his evaluation.”

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, another injured after Appalachian Trail assault

The evaluation period will end January 28, 2020. An evaluation report is expected to then be released to the Court within 14 business days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss