Court documents: 2 charged with murder following Carter County shooting that killed 10-year-old, 1 at large

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a drive-by shooting in Carter County claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Jediah Glover, 20, of Jonesborough, and Jason Barber II, 18, of Jonesborough, have been arrested and are facing multiple charges.

Both men appeared in court on Thursday morning.

News Channel 11 was in the courtroom as the two men appeared. You can watch our livestream below:

Both Glover and Barber are charged with the following in relation to the fatal shooting on Blevins Road:

First Degree Murder

Possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

8 counts of reckless endangerment/aggravated assault

Criminal conspiracy to commit murder

Both men’s bond was set at $930,000. Barber and Glover said in court they intended to hire their own attorneys.

They both had a court date set for November 30.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the two men were also additional charges in connection to a “somewhat related shooting” on Swimming Pool Road that occurred at an earlier date.

Sheriff Lunceford says at that incident the two men fired into two residences. For that, they have been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment/aggravated assault each and an additional count of aggravated assault.

Lunceford said both shootings were targeted and isolated incidents.

You can watch Sheriff Lunceford’s press conference below:

Affidavits say an incident occurred in the 100 block of Blevins Road on October 31, during which a man was shot. The man was identified as Zaylor Arnett.

The affidavits say an investigation found Arnett had arrived at the home, belonging to a Burley Canter, that night and an “altercation had ensued between Arnett and Canter.”

During the incident, court documents say Arnett produced a firearm and the two began to struggle for it, leading to Arnett being shot.

Affidavits say that on November 17, a second shooting occurred at the same home around 5:30 a.m.

21 rounds were fired into the home during the drive-by shooting. One of those rounds fatally hit Lillyhanna Davis, a 10-year-old girl asleep on the couch inside, in the head.

Seven other people were inside the home during the shooting, according to court documents.

Over the course of the following investigation, Barber and Glover were developed as suspects.

Barber was arrested in relation to a separate shooting in Carter County that occurred on November 13. Glover was with Barber at the time of his arrest.

Both men were arrested in Washington County, Tennessee after a short pursuit and traffic stop.

Court documents say Barber confessed on Thursday, November 19 that he had participated in the shooting along with Glover and another man, Zachary Scalf.

Affidavits say Barber told investigators that the shooting was planned and carried out as a form of revenge for the shooting that occurred on October 31 at the home.

Barber said he was the driver of the vehicle, while Scalf and Glover fired the shots.

Glover admitted that he had been involved in the shooting but claimed he had been the driver of the vehicle and that Barber and Scalf had been the ones shooting.

As of Thursday morning, Scalf is not in custody. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said in a press conference that authorities were seeking Scalf and asking the public for help in locating him.

A photo and description of Scalf is expected to be released soon by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Lunceford said the reward for information has been cancelled as investigators now know Scalf’s identity.