Court documents: Teen accused in fatal shooting at Johnson City apartments texted victim about buying firearm

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New details have been released in a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Johnson City apartments on Wednesday, March 10.

According to a petition filed in the Juvenile Court of Johnson City, the 17-year-old suspect knew the victim, Daniel King.

Police report they were called to the apartments around 8 a.m. Wednesday after receiving calls about gunshots.

King was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Court documents allege that the juvenile suspect was seen running away from the scene with an “AR-15 style rifle.”

The suspect’s mother gave investigators signed written consent to search her apartment. The petition states investigators found two pistols, an AR-15 rifle, 37 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and 27 pills suspected to be Xanax that were packaged for resale.

The 17-year-old was transported to police headquarters and “interviewed in the presence of his mother.”

Court documents state the suspect admitted to texting King so he could buy a firearm and set up a deal in the parking lot of Plymouth Ridge Apartments.

“When King showed up, [the suspect] admitted to grabbing his pistol, walking over to King and began shooting him numerous times before running away,” the petition reads.

The 17-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, self controlled substance Schedule III and simple possession of Schedule IV.