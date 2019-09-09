Court date reset for Greeneville High School intruder suspect

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The “unauthorized individual” who entered Greeneville High School on Friday and sent the school into lockdown has had his court appearance reset.

PREVIOUS STORY: Report: Suspect ‘wanted to see what the response was if he came into the school’, arrested at Greeneville H.S.

Brandon Whittaker, 33, was scheduled to appear in Greene County court Monday morning, but that court appearance didn’t happen.

Officials at the Greene County Detention Center told News Channel 11 that Whittaker is currently at Woodridge Hospital.

Whittaker was arrested Friday for aggravated criminal trespassing. Police said he entered Greeneville High School with his hoodie up, which is a dress code violation, and continued to enter the school where there were children.

After reportedly running out of the school, Whittaker was discovered near the Niswonger Performing Arts Center side of the school.

That is when the police report details that once Whittaker removed his hoodie he stated he, “Wanted to see what the response was if he came into the school.”

Whittaker’s court appearance has been reset for Monday, September 16 at 8:30 a.m.