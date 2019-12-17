Court clerk’s office: Sullivan County man pleads guilty to charges placed after officer-involved shooting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County man charged with assault after a Kingsport officer-involved shooting in April pleaded guilty Tuesday.

According to the Sullivan County Clerk of Court’s office, Andrew Witt pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and a count of domestic assault.

Witt had been in jail since April, when Kingsport police officers were called to a home on Mullins Street for a reported domestic disturbance.

A judge determined that Witt had served his time in jail, and sentenced him to five years of probation. Witt will also pay a $200 fine and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

