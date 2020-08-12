Court Clerk’s Office: All charges dropped against former Off Leash K9 Training owner

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Washington County, Tennessee Criminal Court Clerk’s office confirmed that all charges have been dropped against former Off Leash K-9 Training owner, Randi Laferney.

Laferney and a trainer at the facility, Andrew Hunigan, faced multiple charges after a dog died in their care last year.

Laferney had previously had a charge of aggravated animal cruelty dropped.

On Wednesday, Laferney’s charge of tampering with evidence was also dropped.

Hunigan still faces a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

He is due back in court October 12.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.