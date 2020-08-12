Court Clerk’s Office: All charges dropped against former Off Leash K9 Training owner

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Washington County, Tennessee Criminal Court Clerk’s office confirmed that all charges have been dropped against former Off Leash K-9 Training owner, Randi Laferney.

Laferney and a trainer at the facility, Andrew Hunigan, faced multiple charges after a dog died in their care last year.

Laferney had previously had a charge of aggravated animal cruelty dropped.

On Wednesday, Laferney’s charge of tampering with evidence was also dropped.

Hunigan still faces a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

He is due back in court October 12.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss