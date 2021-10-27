Court clerk: Woman indicted in Washington County, Va. crash that killed college student

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A woman has been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter following a crash in July 2020 that killed an Emory & Henry College student.

The Washington County, Virginia Circuit Court Clerk’s Office says a grand jury returned a true bill indicting Lauren Nicole Salyer.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Dec. 3, 2021.

Salyer has posted bail and is not in the custody of a jail, as of Wednesday.

Virginia State Police (VSP) reported on July 17, 2020 that an SUV was driving on Itta Bena Road in Emory when it ran off the road and hit a tree. One of the passengers, Gracie L. Dimit, 20, of Marion, died at the scene.

College officials told News Channel 11 after the crash that Dimit had been a rising senior at Emory & Henry when the crash occurred.

The other three people in the SUV were transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center after the crash with serious injuries, according to VSP.

