Court Clerk: Former Greene Co. band teacher pleads guilty to solicitation of minor charges

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Greene County Schools band instructor pleaded guilty Friday to solicitation of a minor.

According to the Greene County Court Clerk’s Office, Brock Jones pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation of a minor and one count of exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Jones was sentenced to serve one year on probation for each count, which will run concurrently.

The clerk’s office said Jones will be under judicial diversion during the sentence, meaning the charges will be expunged from his criminal record if the terms are met.

Jones was a band teacher at Mosheim and McDonald elementary schools at the time of his arrest.

Previously obtained court documents show Jones had used messaging over Instagram to ask the victim to come to his home to have sex.