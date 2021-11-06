Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) held low country boil

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) organization hosted its second annual ‘Low Country Boil’ event in Erwin, Tenn., where attendees could come out to grab a bite to eat and hear live music.

A variety of food was offered at the event including potatoes, sausage and desserts.

The goal of the event is to support abused and neglected children who have been through the Juvenile Court system.

Each eight-person table that was purchased will provide five months of an advocate for a child who has been neglected or abused.

“We serve kids who have been abused and neglected in the Juvenile Court system, all of our cases are appointed to us by Juvenile Court judges and we advocate for the best interests of those kids, we kinda look at what’s going on in their lives, and advocate for their best interests in Juvenile Court,” Executive Director Wendy Rice Hensley said.

You can always donate online at CasaNETN.org.