Court appearance for former Washington Co. Assistant DA charged with bribery reset for Oct. 12

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The court date for a former Washington County, Tennessee Assistant District Attorney was reset on Monday.

William McManus was originally scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court on Monday, August 17.

His court date was moved to Monday, October 12.

McManus’ attorney, Gene Scott, appeared in court on Monday. McManus was not present.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Washington County District Attorney Ken Baldwin previously stated that outside prosecution was necessary due to McManus’ previous position and the fact that his office initiated the investigation.

McManus was charged with bribery of a public servant in May after an investigation reportedly found that he had discussed reducing criminal charges of defendants in exchange for sexual favors.