Couple sentenced to lengthy terms in prison for trafficking drugs into SWVA

A husband and wife duo could spend up to 192 months in prison for bringing drugs across the country and into Southwest Virginia, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen.

Justin and Elizabeth Hale of Meadowview, VA were sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine from California to Abingdon.

Justin Hale was sentenced to 30 years in prison while Elizabeth Hale was sentenced to serve 16 years.

In January 2019, both defendants pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen.

Evidence presented at earlier hearings revealed the couple coordinated the shipment of drugs from California and then distributed them in Marion and Abingdon.