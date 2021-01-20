Couple charged with murder of 19-month-old have case bound over to grand jury

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City couple charged with murder for the death of a 19-month-old child have had their case bound over to a grand jury.

Sapora Walton and Jeremiah Crater are facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Johnson City police say they found the deceased child severely underweight and with several injuries on and around its head back in February 2020.

Investigators say an autopsy determined that blunt force trauma to the child’s head and neck was the cause of death.

Not date has been set yet for a criminal court appearance for Walton and Crater.