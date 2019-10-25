Couple charged with felony drug and theft charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are facing drug and stolen property charges after Johnson City Police stopped them in a stolen vehicle.

According to a JCPD report, Amy Hyder, 37, and Jonathan Aloisia, 44, were stopped while driving a vehicle reportedly stolen from Cherry Street.

According to the police report, a search of the stolen vehicle revealed 24 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and multiple drug paraphernalia items.

Police charged Hyder with possession of the stolen property, two charges of simple possession, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and multiple charges of driving on a suspended license.

Aloisia was arrested on charges of possession of the stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals were booked into the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond and are scheduled for arraignment on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.