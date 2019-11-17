County’s economic group holds last meeting; Questions remain for NESCC campus

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Tomorrow – an economic development group based in the county – held their final meeting last week.

The board is in the process of dissolving due to the recent expansion of the Elizabethton/Carter County Joint Economic Regional Group.

Carter County Tomorrow subleased the Workforce Development Complex building from the county. Now, questions remain about the possible future of the Northeast State Community College campus in Stoney Creek.

The Carter County Mayor’s Office tells us they’re in talks with the school about them staying for the foreseeable future.

The item is expected to be brought up during Monday’s County Commission meeting. That meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the county courthouse.