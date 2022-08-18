BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A closed Sullivan County school building could re-open for community use if the county commission gets its way.

Thursday night, the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution to pursue purchasing the former Sullivan Middle School in the Sullivan Gardens community.

The resolution says the goal is to “ensure that such grounds and buildings be used for the enjoyment and interest of the citizenry of Sullivan County while continuing to support the community of Sullivan Gardens and surrounding areas.”

Sullivan Middle closed in May 2021 as part of a county-wide school consolidation project.

There was talk of demolishing the building, according to previous reports.

“The community of Sullivan Gardens does not want the building demolished, but prefers it to be

used for the community,” according to the resolution sponsored by Commissioner Alicia Starnes.