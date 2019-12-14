Carter County to look at cutting numbers of Planning Commission

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A resolution set for Monday’s Carter County Commission meeting could mean less members of the County Planning Commission.

According to an agenda provided to News Channel 11, that proposal would cut the number of Planning Commissioners on the board from 12 to nine.

You can read that resolution proposal below:

During the Dec. 9 Nominating Committee meeting, County Commissioner Patty Woodby said she had unofficially been asked to bring a copy of a resolution drawn by the county attorney in 2017 to reduce the number of Planning Commission members from 12 to 9.

That resolution was approved by the committee and was voted on the committee. It passed 6 to 2, according to meeting minutes, which now has it going before the County Commission.

This continues some tension between the county and Planning Department. The county is continuing to look for repayment for a bonus provided to Planning Director Chris Schuettler by members of the Planning Commission.

During an October meeting, the County Commission voted against a motion that would keep Director Chris Schuettler from repaying more than $14,000 in a bonus.

At this time, they’re still seeking that money.

