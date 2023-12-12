JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County employees gave a local ministry a major boost Monday, donating 875 pounds of food ahead of a holiday distribution set for Thursday.

Staff from various county departments provided the largest donation yet in their third year of collecting non-perishable items for the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association’s food pantry.

County officials with donated food ready to load into JAMA’s food pantry trailer Dec. 11, 2023. (Washington County)

“We are so appreciative of our elected officials and staff who serve Washington County citizens for their willingness to make this food drive a success,” Washington County Commissioner Ken Huffine said in a statement.

The canned and dry goods were collected over a week. They’ll be boxed up Wednesday in preparation for Thursday’s delivery.

JAMA Assistant Treasurer Rick Newell thanked the county employees for their generosity. “We are so grateful for the donations that will help us serve the citizens of our community,” he said.

JAMA’s food pantry provides quality food items to households experiencing food insecurity. For more information about the food pantry call (423) 753-3942.