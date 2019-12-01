County mayor: Proposal to help fund Johnson City schools in the works

WJHL – Washington County, Tenn. commissioners could approve an annual contribution for Johnson City school capital needs at their January meeting. Such an amount would replace the proportional lump sum – nearly $30 million in the case of the new Jonesborough K-8 school – that city schools traditionally get when the county borrows for schools.

Any proposed agreement is likely to call for something far smaller, and spread over time – perhaps something in the neighborhood of $10 million over 20 years.

“Since Jonesborough’s borrowing the money and the county’s not borrowing the money then there’s no required shared funding,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said.

Grandy said he and Johnson City Manager Pete Peterson have reached the draft stage of an “inter-local agreement” that would formalize an annual payment. County Commissioners approved a resolution in October authorizing Grandy to negotiate an agreement aimed at “resolv(ing) potential dispute over interpretation of the Jonesborough Proposal (and) “maintain(ing) good relations with the City of Johnson City and the (city school board).”

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy.

Grandy said a rumored $500,000 a year for 20 years is “in the ballpark” for at least one of several options being discussed. He said he and Peterson are working through a draft.

“There’s a lot of language that needs to be worked on, and you know obviously getting down to the details is the crux of the matter, so that’s what we’ll be working on really over the next few weeks,” Grandy said.

“I think there definitely is an interest from the full commission in trying to do something to help Johnson City, help their facility needs.”

Whether city commissioners or school advocates will consider what is likely to be a proverbial half a loaf better than none at all remains to be seen.

“It’s really not our role to determine how much is appropriate,” Johnson City Board of Education Chairman Tim Belisle said earlier this month. “I have my thoughts as a Johnson City taxpayer but in my role as a member of the Board of Education it’s really up to the city to determine if anything offered by the county is appropriate. We’re relying on them to insure that Johnson City schools are provided with appropriate funding for our capital needs.”

Johnson City Board of Education Chairman Tim Belisle.

Among those needs that don’t have an available funding source, Belisle said, is a new Towne Acres Elementary School. “Johnson City schools need around $23 million for a replacement Towne Acres facility alone and that would require a significant amount more money than 400 to $600,000 a year for bond payments,” Belisle said.

Grandy: It’s about taxes

Following a traditional funding method, Grandy said, would have required borrowing more money than the county currently has available – probably close to $60 million based on the projected Jonesborough school cost ($32 million) and a nearly equal amount for Johnson City, where 48 percent of county residents are educated.

“It means that all citizens of Washington County have to pay double the amount of money just because it has to be borrowed twice,” Grandy said.

Belisle said a 40-cent county property tax increase implemented several years ago was purportedly for school capital funding. But with a disproportionate amount going to county schools, Johnson City will have to find other funding sources if it builds a new Towne Acres school. He said the city’s added 200 students this year and that other, already funded expansion projects won’t provide enough capacity for projected enrollment figures in just a few years.

Borrowing $23 million for 20 years at 2.5 percent interest would require an annual payment of nearly $1.5 million. Even at the top end of the expected offer – which is based on the county’s available cash flow – Johnson City would be left needing to come up with close to $1 million annually from somewhere.

“Johnson Citians are paying somewhere close to $6 million a year just for that increased property tax rate and there’s virtually no money coming back to the city to provide for school capital projects,” Belisle said. “The fairness of that seems to be quite lopsided when you look at from a Johnson City taxpayer’s standpoint.”

Grandy said he understands city representatives’ concern, but the inter-local agreement discussions are centered around the money the county has available.

“The goal in this whole project was to work within the means of our funds and not force it into creating a tax increase,” he said. “So I think everyone is focused on trying to work with the dollars that are available, stretch them where we can, make them the most efficient that we can make them in terms of their use and try to deliver this product – it may not make everybody completely happy but we’re going to work hard to do the best we can to satisfy everybody.”