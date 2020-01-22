County Mayor: Carter Co. Commission forgives unauthorized planning director bonus

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Commission decided Tuesday to stop legal proceedings to recover $14,000 from Planning Director Chris Schuettler and forgive the unauthorized salary bonus, according to the county mayor.

For several months, commissioners attempted to recover more than $14,000, which was given to Schuettler for his work by the commission without authorization.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Commissioner Travis Hill made the motion to stop any legal proceedings to recover the funds and to forgive the bonus.

The motion was seconded by Commissioner Jerry Profitt and passed the two-thirds majority vote requirement with a vote of 21-2.

Commissioners Willie Campbell and Mark Blevins opposed the motion to forgive. Chairman Ray Lyons was absent for the vote.

County Mayor Rusty Barnett told News Channel 11 that the commissioners were worried that the ongoing issue was splitting the commission and keeping them from focusing on other matters.

Barnett said no change to Schuettler’s budget was proposed, but he did say that the commissioners would keep a closer eye on funds in the future.

Commissioners said the bonus was unauthorized and had been working with county attorney Josh Hardin to attempt to recover the money.