County Mayor: Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells dies Tuesday

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells passed away on Tuesday, according to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable.

Venable told News Channel 11 that Wells had been hospitalized on Sunday.

No details regarding the nature or cause of her death have been officially released, as of Tuesday.

Venable said Wells had been a friend of his for decades and that she would be missed.

Prior to winning the mayoral election in 2013, Wells was a Bluff City alderman.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 has reached out to Bluff City officials for further information and will provide updates when they are available.