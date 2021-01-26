County commission will meet next week to consider West Ridge road plan

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — County commissioners will meet next week to consider a plan to build an access road to the new West Ridge High School.

The Sullivan County Commission will meet in a called session Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss and potentially approve a plan by the school board. The plan involves purchasing land and preparing a bid to build the access road.

The new high school will open this fall and will combine students from Sullivan Central, North, and South high schools. Enrollment is expected to be around 1,700 students.

Monday’s meeting will be streamed online. A link will be posted on the county’s website.