BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission passed a budget for the next fiscal year that includes a reduction in the amount of property tax revenue reserved for schools.

Both Kingsport and Bristol city schools will see less funding, with Kingsport losing a little over $3 million and Bristol nearly $2 million.

County Mayor Richard Venable said county funding of city schools is based on a formula in state law.

“That formula this year came up where we didn’t fund the cities at the level we have in the past using property tax basis because we’ve just had a tremendous increase in sales tax,” Venable said.

Bristol’s director of schools, Annette Tudor, said the school system prepared its budget assuming county funding would stay the same and was not aware of the reduced funds.

“We’ve done that in previous years and had no information prior to our budgeting season that we should consider something different,” Tudor said.

Tudor said the budget doesn’t take into account the effects of inflation on supplies and utility costs in the school district.

“So the only way that we can offset that if we have no increased funding is to cut positions, cut operational expenses, cut capital projects,” said Tudor.

Venable said he believes the school systems are in good shape.

“We’re just so fortunate to have three great school systems and our cities are very responsible,” said Venable. “And I think they’re not going to let important city programs go.”

The $270 million budget passed without a property tax increase.