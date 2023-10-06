BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – As 2023’s Country Thunder music festival in Bristol gets underway, organizers have announced next year’s event will take place earlier.

On Friday, Country Thunder Bristol announced on social media that it would take place Jun 28-29 in 2024 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Early bird weekend tickets for 2024 are available to the first 500 people for $99. A lineup for 2024 has not been announced yet.

The 2023 Country Thunder Bristol kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday. The festival is headlined by Eric Church, Brooks & Dunn and Jelly Roll.