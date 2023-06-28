BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Academy of Country Music named Bristol’s 2022 Country Thunder music festival the Music Festival of the Year. Last year’s event featured headliners Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean.

The festival, which takes place at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS), will be honored at the 2023 ACM Honors and broadcast live from the Ryman Auditorium on August 23.

“We are thrilled to share in this prestigious honor with our great partners at Country Thunder,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Lineup for the 2023 Country Thunder festival, happening Oct. 6 & 7 at BMS.

“We are proud to be named ‘Country Music Festival of the Year’ and add this award to the long list of country music accolades for our hometown, long known as the ‘Birthplace of Country Music.’”

This year’s festival features Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Brooks & Dunn and Randy Houser on October 6 and 7. Tickets are still on sale at CountryThunder.com.

“Our festival in eastern Tennessee was an instant success, which began in 2021,” said Troy Vollhoffer, the executive producer of Country Thunder.

“The Country Thunder family was welcomed with open arms by the Speedway, the Tri-Cites community and the people we now refer to, simply, as the best country music fans in the world. We cannot wait to celebrate with you all in October!”