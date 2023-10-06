BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Whether it’s live music, storytelling, football or apple products you’re after this weekend, News Channel 11 has you covered.
Storm Team 11 predicts a cooldown this weekend as a cold front arrives Friday night. Temperatures will start to feel like fall in the 50s and 60s.
Below is a list of events happening in the Tri-Cities region Oct. 6-8.
Country Thunder
- Eric Church, Brooks & Dunn, Jelly Roll and more will perform at Bristol Motor Speedway
- Oct. 6-7
- Tickets available online
Unicoi County Apple Festival
- 44th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival
- Downtown Erwin focused around Main Street
- Oct. 6-7
- Map and vendor/activity list online
National Storytelling Festival
- Hosted by the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough
- Oct. 6-8
- Tickets can no longer be purchased online or over the phone. All tickets must be purchased at the festival.
- Schedule online.
ETSU Homecoming
- ETSU hosts Mercer for homecoming game Saturday
- Events all week, football game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
- Oct. 2-8
- Full list of events online.
Bristol Rhythm AFC One Team Tour
- Bristol Rhythm AFC will head to Civitan Park in Johnson City for a day of soccer fun and support as part of the One Team Tour.
- Supports Johnson City Rec. Soccer.
- Season ticket giveaways for Bristol Rhythm
- Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
28th Annual Sycamore Stitchers Quilt Show
- Held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site
- Oct. 6-7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Oct. 8 from 1-4 p.m.
- Free admission
- Shows and demonstrations by local quilters with plenty on display
Hispanic Heritage Festival
- Johnson City Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 602 Sevier Street
- Oct. 6 from 6-10 p.m.
- Celebrates Hispanic/Latin Heritage with dancing, music, food and more
Service & Protection Awards
- Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.
- The Branch House – Sullivan County Family Justice Center and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office will honor local fallen officers and recognize them for their service and role in the battle against domestic violence.
- Held at 313 Foothills Drive, Blountville, TN