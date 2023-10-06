BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Whether it’s live music, storytelling, football or apple products you’re after this weekend, News Channel 11 has you covered.

Storm Team 11 predicts a cooldown this weekend as a cold front arrives Friday night. Temperatures will start to feel like fall in the 50s and 60s.

Below is a list of events happening in the Tri-Cities region Oct. 6-8.

Country Thunder

Eric Church, Brooks & Dunn, Jelly Roll and more will perform at Bristol Motor Speedway

Oct. 6-7

Tickets available online

Unicoi County Apple Festival

44th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival

Downtown Erwin focused around Main Street

Oct. 6-7

Map and vendor/activity list online

National Storytelling Festival

Hosted by the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough

Oct. 6-8

Tickets can no longer be purchased online or over the phone. All tickets must be purchased at the festival.

Schedule online.

ETSU Homecoming

ETSU hosts Mercer for homecoming game Saturday

Events all week, football game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 2-8

Full list of events online.

Bristol Rhythm AFC One Team Tour

Bristol Rhythm AFC will head to Civitan Park in Johnson City for a day of soccer fun and support as part of the One Team Tour.

Supports Johnson City Rec. Soccer.

Season ticket giveaways for Bristol Rhythm

Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

28th Annual Sycamore Stitchers Quilt Show

Held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site

Oct. 6-7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Oct. 8 from 1-4 p.m.

Free admission

Shows and demonstrations by local quilters with plenty on display

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Johnson City Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 602 Sevier Street

Oct. 6 from 6-10 p.m.

Celebrates Hispanic/Latin Heritage with dancing, music, food and more

Service & Protection Awards