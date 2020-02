DOVER, DE – JUNE 27: Singer Gary Allan performs onstage during day 2 of the Big Barrel Country Music Festival on June 27, 2015 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Big Barrel)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music artist Gary Allan is coming to Johnson City in April.

According to Johnson City’s event ticket website, Gary Allan will be performing at the Freedom Hall Civic Center on April 17.

The concert will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m., but presales begin on Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.

Allan is famous for songs like, “Watching Airplanes,” “Smoke Rings In The Dark” and “Every Storm Runs Out Of Rain.”