Country artist Morgan Wallen performs for thousands at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country artist Morgan Wallen hit the stage in Bristol Saturday night for his Country Thunder Bristol concert.

Despite the rain, it’s clear the weather was not dampening the fans’ excitement. Fans said they were excited to welcome the East Tennessee native home and have a great night.

“I’m just excited to see him play my favorite song,” concertgoer Karsyn Gibson said.

Concert festivities began early with performances by Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibble Jr., Larry Fleet, Jon Langston, and Ernest.

Fans said that they’re thankful to be able to attend a big event again after a year and a half of COVID-19 cancellations.

“We’ve been waiting for concerts to come back around and stadiums to open back up and you know all of last year couldn’t really do anything,” fan Bryson Tolley said. “But now, we’re just having a great time, enjoying it, making the most of it.”

Tolley, an Erwin resident, and his friends were among thousands camping, tailgating and preparing for the big concert featuring East Tennessee’s own.

“We’re proud, we’re proud of him, you know,” Tolley said. “I got a couple of buddies that used to play golf every now and then over at Blackthorn. You know we love to see one of our guys make it big.”

For Maddex Artrip, tonight marks his first ever concert. Tickets to the concert sold out in minutes.

“I was really excited, we didn’t think we was gonna get tickets in time,” Artrip said. “I was really excited that we got some in time.”