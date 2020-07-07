Counter-protest organizer takes issue with racist remarks in viral video

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The organizer of last weekend’s counter-protest in Elizabethton told News Channel 11 that he is not OK with the racist comments two counter-protesters made in a viral video.

Carter County resident William Grant organized last Saturday’s counter-protest after hearing that a group called the New Panthers were going to protest at Covered Bridge Park. He said that he feared the protest would pose a threat to community safety.

While the protest remained non-violent, a video has gone viral of two counter-protesters making racist comments.

Grant said their comments do not represent the feelings of the other counter-protesters.

“We had a few idiots in the community that’s here that I know,” Grant said. “I didn’t know that lady that done all of that, you know, racial slurs.”

Grant also said that he would be willing to meet with leaders of the New Panthers and another group called the New Generation Freedom Fighters.

“I’ll sit and talk to each one of them there at the same time,” he said. “See what I am saying? The negativity part is what I want to talk about. We want to nail that down…the negativity of what they are doing and what they are wanting.”

Elizabethton Chief of Police Jason Shaw said no arrests or citations were issued at the protest.