JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Additional counselors from Frontier Health were on hand at all Washington County Tennessee Schools Monday following the fatal skydiving accident ahead of Friday night’s Musket Bowl football game.

“From the district level down we came up with a plan with our principal that we would be available for students,” said Amanda Brooks, the Grandview Elementary School counselor. “We contacted teachers who are obviously probably fielding some questions from parents about how we were going to handle the situation and what was going to be available.”

Richard Sheffield was the skydiver who crashed before the game Friday evening. He was part of a Jump TN team and had been hired to land on the football field.

While Daniel Boone and David Crockett are the only schools that play in the game each year, it’s one of the county’s largest events with students and their families from all over the county attending.

“We’re just really open with them and tell them to talk about their feelings – if they’re feeling sad or they’re feeling angry or upset that all of those feelings are normal,” said Brooks. “Realize that sometimes children really don’t feel like talking, or they don’t know how to talk about it or sometimes there really can be that kind of a delayed reaction, and maybe they don’t want to talk about it today or maybe they don’t seem to be bothered about it today, but maybe next week they could be. So, maybe keep that communication open.”

Brooks said students feeling safe is their priority after a situation like this and helping children understand that sometimes unfortunate, tragic accidents like this just happen without an explanation.

“Talk to friends, family members, and people who shared the experience that can talk through some of those feelings for them,” said Brooks. “We also have to take care of ourselves as well, so we also just encourage the adults in the building to be aware that they might feel some feelings of grief or trauma for what they’ve been through.”

School leaders say the decision to continue on with the game was a tough but necessary call.

“It wasn’t about it being a football game, it wasn’t about it being the 52nd annual Musket Bowl game, it was about the community having a chance after experiencing that traumatic experience together, just coming together and re-focusing on something that was intended to be very positive,” said Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd.

In the coming weeks, the school system will begin to debrief what happened and look at what happened from all angles as the investigation continues.

“We want to just take every step we can to reaffirm things that we know should be done and question things that maybe we need to do it differently next time. That means the pre-game show. That also means there’s probably debriefing from all the first responders,” said Boyd. “They will debrief as well I’m sure, and we will also want to touch base with them on an event like that at one of our schools where so many people from the public were there, and how we could better support and coordinate any efforts we may need in an accident like that.”

The Musket Bowl is a 52-year tradition for the two schools, and skydivers have been a part of the event when it’s been hosted at David Crockett for the last few years.

“It’s reasonable to question whether or not we’ll have a pre-game show that involves skydivers again,” Boyd said. “I don’t know that we won’t, but it’s certainly going to be a part of that discussion or anything that might be at that level of just risk.”