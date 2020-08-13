Could Moe’s Original BBQ make a comeback in Johnson City? Owner says, ‘we are exploring all our options’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The franchise owner of a business that had to shutter during the pandemic said they could make a comeback in Johnson City.

Bridgett Murphree, the co-owner of the Moe’s Original BBQ franchise in Johnson City, spoke to News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun on Thursday.

Murphree said after a temporary closure, they had to close for good in June ultimately due to COVID-19.

“We could not sustain this huge space off of just to-go so we had to go and we had to close for five weeks…we couldn’t get our employees to come back because of all the stimulus money, we couldn’t get anybody to come back to work,” Murphree said.

FILE: Daytime Tri-Cities

The restaurant first opened its Johnson City location near Academy Sports and Planet Fitness in 2016.

Murphree said they are hoping to reopen in the form of a food truck before finding a new location to house its scratch kitchen.