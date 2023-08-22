KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County and Kingsport leaders are preparing to spend more to renovate the Kingsport Justice Center as costs have risen.

Last year, the county commission agreed to contribute $2.6 million to the project.

Now, County Mayor Richard Venable says the county is considering raising that contribution by $3 million.

Whether the county commission agrees could determine the timeline and scope of the project, which does not yet have a projected completion date.

“We’ve got to wait until we see what the county contribution is to know when we can bid it,” Assistant City Manager Ryan McReynolds told News Channel 11.

McReynolds says the work is needed to improve security and consolidate the city’s legal facilities.

“We’re trying to move the court system from the old city hall into the Justice Center, so we’ll have one building to house all courts,” said McReynolds.

The project will also improve security at the building’s entrances. Currently, metal detectors are arranged in the building’s narrow vestibule.

“It’s very tight,” said McReynolds.

The city says it’s prepared to spend about $13 million.

The county building committee will consider a request to contribute an additional $3 million Wednesday before passing it on to the full commission.

Venable says it’s worth the cost.

“We need the public to be secure and we need our employees to be secure,” said Venable. “That’s what’s driving this.”