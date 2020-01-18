Costco passes on Tri-Cities market

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 12: A sign marks the location of a Costco store on December 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Costco is expected to report its fiscal 1Q19 on December 13. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WJHL) — A company that handles real estate for Costco says the company is not interested in coming to the Tri-Cities.

This comes after officials mentioned the possibility of Costco coming to the area, specifically the Boones Creek development district.

But according to Dan Venable, Vice President of Northwest Atlantic, the company doesn’t find the region’s demographics appealing.

“Costco looks for a minimum of 250,000 people per warehouse club within a trade area. In a market like Tri-Cities, with 2 Sam’s Clubs, that would require a minimum population of 750,000 within a trade area. We consider a 30-minute drive to be a reasonable trading area,” Venable said.

Venable also said Costco targets wealthier households and looks for above-average household incomes as a result.

“The income levels in the region are lower when compared to other markets that we are considering,” he said. “As a result, we have passed on the market.”

Venable said the company has been contacted “many times over many years” about coming to the Tri-Cities but the “region is not an area where we wish to expand.”

SEE ALSO » Johnson City leaders approve boundaries of Boones Creek development district