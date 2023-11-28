BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For just over a year, the City of Bristol, Tennessee has worked alongside the national organization WSP, or William Sales Partnership, conducting a corridor study of West State Street.

“They have looked at existing conditions, existing data, and then they have developed some options and recommendations, strategies for moving forward,” said Cherith Young, Director of Community Development and Planning for the city.

The study was funded by a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The study analyzed roadways from the western edge of the city limits up to Volunteer Parkway.

“Just to look for ways to improve it,” said Young. “To make it a better place, and a better place from a transportation standpoint.”

On Tuesday evening, WSP presented the results from the study to the city council at a monthly work session. In addition to WSP’s own findings, the corridor study results included feedback from residents.

“We heard a lot from the public who participated in this process about beautification, improving street markings, trying to make sure that the street functioned well for all modes of transportation,” said Anne Wallace, WSP’s Assistant Vice President.

Prior to the work session, WSP held one more public meeting. Wallace said the feedback obtained during that meeting will add to what they present to the council next week.

“We’ll be providing updates based on some of the public comment that we received,” Wallace said. “And then that final document is what the council will review and vote on next week.”

City Manager Kelli Bourgeois said that having the study conducted and receiving the official recommendations can help the city make changes to the corridor that they feel are necessary.

“It opens up opportunities for us to go for grant funding to actually make the improvements that were proposed within the plan,” Bourgeois said.

Once the final WSP report is completed and in the city’s hands, Bourgeois said there will still be plenty of work left to be done.

“It’s the framework for us to get started, but it’s certainly not the end,” Bourgeois said. “And there will be much, much more opportunity for public involvement, especially for the businesses and the people that are directly affected by whatever those activities may be.”

The council will vote on whether or not to adopt the study results at their next meeting on Dec. 5. The corridor study report can be found on the city’s website at Bristoltn.org/weststatestudy.