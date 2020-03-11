Coronavirus concerns prompt Emory & Henry to extend spring break

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials with Emory & Henry College released a statement online Wednesday that said spring break will be extended for students at the Emory Campus.

That statement read in part, “As a result of all of the available information at this time, the College has made the decision to extend Spring Break for students on the Emory campus for one week. Therefore, Spring Break will be from Saturday, March 14th through Sunday, March 29th.”

Officials at the college said that at this time, classes will resume on campus March 30, but added “this is subject to change.”

For faculty on campus, Emory & Henry officials said that the second week of spring break will be used to prepare for implementing alternative methods of delivering instruction, in the event the need arises.

The campus will remain open and continue to operate during the extended break.