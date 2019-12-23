Coronado Coal furloughs more than 600 miners in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A mine in Buchanan County has idled their mining operations until January 1, furloughing more than 600 miners.

According to Tarah Kesterson of the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy, Coronado Coal contacted VDMME on December 16 to notify them that they were idling operations at their Buchanan mine.

More than 600 miners were furloughed as a result of the mine operations being idle.

Kesterson tells News Channel 11 that Coronado Coal was idling operations while awaiting the results of a trade deal between the United States and China.

According to Kesterson, Coronado Coal has informed the department that the mine will return to operations on January 1.