Coping with COVID-19: Businesses close but mental health clinics remain open

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Losing your health, a loved one or your job are the fears and realities of people across our nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus can produce feelings of anxiety and hopelessness taking a toll on your mental health.

While many businesses are closed because of coronavirus, mental health clinics across the Tri-Cities will remain open and so will their phone lines.

When people are experiencing suicidal ideations, problem-solving is compromised.

“That is usually the number one thing that really triggers someone who is experiencing a difficult time. It’s that lack of being able to problem-solve,” division director for specialty services at Frontier Health, Cicely Alvis said.

Alvis said walk-in centers are still accepting patients, under the “safer at home” directive.

“We are checking everyone’s temperature when they come to the door. We are doing the COVID-19 screener with everyone. In regards to our own employees, we’re doing the same thing,” Alvis said.

Clients can also use phone service or video calls, according to Alvis.

The residential treatments centers are still functioning like normal. The facility has implemented social distancing measures for individuals as well.

“We still have our Magnolia Ridge and Willow Ridge operating. Those are the adult alcohol and residential programing for men and women. Those programs are still operating. We are still accepting individuals, clients into these programs,” Alvis said. “Each individual has space to themselves and that when we’re having group or when we’re having dinner for example, all those interactions that we maintain safe distance for everyone.”

“Our outpatient services are all operating using Zoom, and just using the telephone. Whatever method the client has access to,” Alvis said.

The Crisis Center of Bristol has received calls from clients having anxiety about where to find necessities because of COVID-19.

“We are having more calls of people who are just anxious and needing supplies at home and they do not have transportation,” Dreama Hawkins said. “People through this pandemic who are anxious and depressed and scared, and just needing some advice and resources. Maybe how to get food, how to get medications still when they can’t get out and get it themselves.”

Dreama Hawkins is the community educator for the Bristol Crisis Center. She is part of a team answering calls from home now, 24/7.

Hawkins said, “What we would do is we have a client who calls the hotline, if they need a follow up, we have program at the Crisis Center called ‘Are You Okay?’. That consists of daily phone calls… literally asking if you are okay.”

GET HELP:

Crisis Center of Bristol:

The Crisis Center of Bristol serves all 22 counties in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Region to provide 24-hour crisis intervention phone hotline services.

Call 1-800-273-8255 or 276-466-2312 for help.

Calls are anonymous, confidential and free. The staff has completed extensive training and they are prepared to deal with everything from informational referrals to issues regarding anxiety, isolation, and loss.

Frontier Health:

Call the Frontier Health Hotline (877) 928-9062 for 24/7 telephone and face-to-face assessments.

You can visit our Walk-in Center in Johnson City at 208 East Unaka Street, which is open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network: