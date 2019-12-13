COPA Local Advisory Council to hold public hearing on January 7

NASHVILLE (WJHL) — The Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) Local Advisory Council will hold a hearing to allow members of the public to comment on Ballad Health’s annual report.

The hearing will take on Tuesday, January 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. inside Northeast State Community College’s Center for the Arts. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Ballad’s annual report for fiscal year 2019 can be viewed online.

Attendees wishing to speak during the hearing will need to sign in upon entering the auditorium. Each person will be given three minutes to speak. Written comments may also be brought to the hearing.

The Northeast State Community College Center for the Arts is located at 2425 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee 37617.

RELATED » COPA council repeats call for Ballad to improve communication