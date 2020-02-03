Cootie Brown’s opens second Johnson City location

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Cootie Brown’s has officially opened a third location in the Tri-Cities.

The restaurant announced Monday afternoon that Cootie Brown’s location near the ETSU campus on West State of Franklin Road was officially open for business.

It was first announced in April 2017 that Cootie Brown’s was chosen as the tenant for the “Lot 8 property” by the city’s Public Building Authority.

The restaurant, known for its famous Key Lime pie, serves a variety of dishes including burgers, pizza, and other dishes.

In addition to this new location, Cootie Brown’s can also be found on North Roan Street in Johnson City and on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee.