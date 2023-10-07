BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Day two of the Country Thunder music festival took place on Saturday, and News Channel 11 spoke with country music artist Cooper Alan, who took the stage for his first performance at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Alan said that he was excited to perform at the historic racetrack for the fan-favorite festival.

“I’ve heard killer things about these festivals,” Alan said. “It was on the bucket list to get on it last year.”

Prior to his performance, Alan said the massive size of the racetrack didn’t change how excited he was to perform.

“It’s a country music festival, crowds are rowdy,” Alan said. “They’re always there rooting for you. There are always good people. So it’s really not quite as nerve-wracking as some other things you can do, because everybody is just kind of here to party.”

The festival is being headlined by Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Brooks and Dunn. Alan said it’s an honor to perform alongside such big names.

“It’s one of those things where you save the poster and put it up in your house,” said Alan. “You see the Eric Church name and, and then kind of down here is our name. And it’s just really cool.”

Alan is no stranger to Bristol, having visited a few years ago when performing at the Cameo Theatre. Alan said Bristol is a place that he wants to continue visiting.

“I love State Street,” said Alan. “It’s a fun time to explore that.”

Alan will take the Country Thunder stage again at the festival’s Florida event.