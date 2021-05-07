Coomes Recreation Center’s outdoor pool to open June 2

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Abingdon announced Friday afternoon that the Coomes Recreation Center’s outdoor pool is scheduled to open for the season on June 2.

The season lasts until Aug. 8, and the outdoor pool with be open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. and for members only on Sundays from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Coomes Center fees include the following:

Youth (4-13 years of age) — $3

14 years of age through college (with valid ID) — $4

Senior (age 62 years +) — $4

Adult (19-61 years of age) — $5

Family (one household) — $20

Multi-visit passes include the following:

10 visits — $30

20 visits — $60

30 visits — $90

Multi-visit passes expire one year after the date of purchase.