JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the Super Bowl draws closer, the sports world is heating up… and so is Kenny Hawkins’ oven. Kenny, or as he calls himself, “Chef Yum Yum,” graced the News Channel 11 studio kitchen Thursday and showed viewers the best way to cook one of his favorite Super Bowl snacks: bacon-wrapped smokies and dipping sauce.

You can find the full recipe for the smokies below and watch Kenny instruct News Channel 11’s Sara Diamond on how to cook them in the video above.

Ingredients:

Bacon-Wrapped Smokies:

1 lb bacon

1 14-ounce package smokies

1/3 to 1/2 cup brown sugar

Dipping Sauce:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

1 Tablespoon maple syrup

1 Tablespoon Sriracha

Bacon-Wrapped Smokies Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Cut bacon strips into thirds

3. Wrap each piece of bacon around one smokie. Secure with a toothpick. Place on foil lined baking sheet.

4. Smother with brown sugar.

5. Bake 35 to 40 minutes (until bacon is crispy).

Dipping Sauce Instructions:

Whisk ingredients together.