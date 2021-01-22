Contura Energy to change company name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Contura Energy has announced it plans to change its name, effective February 1, 2021.

The company will operate under the name of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., according to a release.

“The rebranding effort more accurately reflects the company’s strategic focus on the production of metallurgical coal as a critical feedstock for steel production,” according to the company.

The stock ticker symbol will switch from CTRA to AMR on February 4.

The new name acknowledges the company’s history and dedication to future enterprises, according to the release.

“Over a year ago, we outlined our vision to make Contura a premier metallurgical coal producer,” said Contura chairman and CEO David Stetson. “Thanks to the transformative work of our team over the last several months, that vision has become a reality. Bringing back the Alpha name is not only meaningful to us and our history, but it also serves as an outward display to external stakeholders of the sharpened focus we have on metallurgical coal. We are excited to announce this important milestone and we look forward to fully unveiling the Alpha Metallurgical Resources brand when it becomes effective on February 1.”