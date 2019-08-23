Controversy ensues of revoked pay raise for county planning director

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local county government is experiencing some financial drama just weeks after passing their 2019/2020 budget.

The Carter County Commission voted Monday evening to revoked a pay raise issued by the Planning Commission for Director Chris Schuettler for $14,446 pay raise.

News Channel 11 first brought you story during the 7 p.m. broadcast on Tuesday.

The Planning Commission issued a letter to the county saying their were giving the director a pay raise from line items from their budget.

During Monday’s meeting, Finance Director Brad Burke said there was an oversight and since money was pulled from two line items, the raise would have needed a budget amendment from the budget committee.

If the pay raise was just one line item — it would not need the measure.

Also during Monday’s meeting, County Attorney Josh Hardin said the director has already been paid the money and that he could either pay it back voluntarily or the county would have to use other means to get the money, which he says could cost the county money in the long run.

Schuettler left a voicemail with News Channel 11 on Tuesday, saying he could not comment on the issue per recommendation of his legal team due to possible litigation.

The recent development continues months of drama between the committee and the commission over finances and Schuettler’s duties in the county.

You can watch Monday’s meeting in it’s entirety here.