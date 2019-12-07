Controversial Kingsport right-of-way ordinance goes into effect Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A controversial city ordinance passed by the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen last month will go into effect on Saturday, according to city officials.

The ordinance prohibits certain temporary structures on public right-of-ways without a permit.

The measure sparked controversy over its potential impact on the ongoing protest outside of Holston Valley Medical Center. Protest leader Dani Cook told News Channel 11 the ordinance was “a declaration of war” on the protest.

The city says the ordinance will be enforced just like any other city ordinance.

